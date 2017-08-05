Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Considering surgical solutions

Shoemaker (forearm) has not had his symptoms improve and is considering undergoing surgery.

Shomaker hasn't started since June 14 and has been experiencing symptoms of radial nerve compression ever since. Surgery would likely cost Shoemaker a significant chunk of 2018, if not the whole season, but as it has been nearly two months without improvement, he's starting to run out of options.

