Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Considering surgical solutions
Shoemaker (forearm) has not had his symptoms improve and is considering undergoing surgery.
Shomaker hasn't started since June 14 and has been experiencing symptoms of radial nerve compression ever since. Surgery would likely cost Shoemaker a significant chunk of 2018, if not the whole season, but as it has been nearly two months without improvement, he's starting to run out of options.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Begins playing long toss•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Back to playing catch•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Shut down following cortisone injection•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Experiences pain during rehab start•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Pushes back Thursday bullpen•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...