Shoemaker (forearm) completed a bullpen session Saturday and could start Monday's game against the Rangers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Shoemaker has been on the disabled list since early April as he's battled nerve issues and underwent surgery on his right forearm. The 31-year-old had a rehab start in which he threw 59 pitches Wednesday, and the expanded rosters for September would allow the Angels to easily limit his pitch count. Regardless, don't expect the team to take any unnecessary risks with the right-hander, who's only major-league game in 2018 came back in March.