Shoemaker said there has been "drastic improvement" in his injured forearm and that he hopes to resume throwing within a week or two, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This is encouraging news for Shoemaker, as he's been shut down from throwing since landing on the disabled list at the beginning of April with nerve irritation in his forearm. A timetable for his return should start to materialize once he's able to pick up a throwing program. For now, Jaime Barria should continue to be afforded opportunities to fill in for Shoemaker in the rotation.