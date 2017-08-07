Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Done for season
Shoemaker (forearm) will undergo surgery Tuesday and will not return until next season.
The surgery will release the radial nerve in his throwing arm, and the procedure carries a 12-to-14 week recovery timetable, which means he won't see the mound again until 2018. Shoemaker finishes his fifth season in the majors with a 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 28:69 BB:K through 14 starts (77.2 innings, 6-3 record). He last pitched on June 14 before suffering the injury.
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Considering surgical solutions•
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Begins playing long toss•
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Back to playing catch•
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Shut down following cortisone injection•
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Experiences pain during rehab start•
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•
