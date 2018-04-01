Shoemaker pitched 5.2 innings and earned a win Saturday against the Athletics, allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four.

Shoemaker's line was nothing special, with the four walks he issued especially concerning. However, he generated a lot of swings and misses-- he got 12 swinging strikes on 90 total pitches-- and also started 17 of 24 batters with a strike. Those indicators suggest he deserved better results, but everything considered, Shoemaker's first start of the season largely fell in line with preseason expectations.