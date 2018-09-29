Shoemaker is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Athletics, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Felix Pena started the Angels' first game of the week Monday against the Rangers and had been lined up to start the season finale, but the team elected to shut down the 28-year-old due to workload concerns. Thanks to an off-day Thursday, Shoemaker, who last pitched Tuesday, will be able to take the hill against Oakland on his normal four days' rest. After missing most of the season while recovering from a forearm injury, Shoemaker has been somewhat erratic since returning from the disabled list earlier this month. He's failed to work longer than five innings in any of his five starts and has posted an unremarkable 4.84 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, though his 26:4 K:BB has been a bright spot.