Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Gets start in season finale
Shoemaker is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Athletics, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Felix Pena started the Angels' first game of the week Monday against the Rangers and had been lined up to start the season finale, but the team elected to shut down the 28-year-old due to workload concerns. Thanks to an off-day Thursday, Shoemaker, who last pitched Tuesday, will be able to take the hill against Oakland on his normal four days' rest. After missing most of the season while recovering from a forearm injury, Shoemaker has been somewhat erratic since returning from the disabled list earlier this month. He's failed to work longer than five innings in any of his five starts and has posted an unremarkable 4.84 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, though his 26:4 K:BB has been a bright spot.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Whiffs seven in no-decision•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Roughed up again•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Roughed up by Mariners•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Start pushed back•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Plenty of run support in win over ChiSox•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Strong showing in return from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....