Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Headed to disabled list
Shoemaker was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right forearm strain.
The move is retroactive to April 1, so Shoemaker will be eligible to return on the 10th. The Angels didn't elaborate on the severity of the injury, but additional information should be available in the near future. In a corresponding move, Parker Bridwell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
