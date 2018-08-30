Shoemaker (forearm) worked four no-hit innings Wednesday in his rehab start for High-A Inland Empire, giving up one unearned run and issuing two walks while striking out six.

Shoemaker was about as sharp as the Angels could have hoped in his first outing at any level since March 31. The right-hander tossed 59 pitches (37 strikes) in the start and sported a fastball that sat in the 91-to-93 mile-per-hour range for most of the night and topped out at 95, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Shoemaker could come off the 60-day disabled list when rosters expand Saturday and make his next start with the big club a few days later, but the Angels may prefer to have him pitch once more in the minors in order to build his arm up a little more.