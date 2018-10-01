Shoemaker allowed two runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across three innings. He didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's start versus the Athletics.

Shoemaker was removed after three largely inefficient innings in what was the final game of the 2018 season for Los Angeles. The 32-year-old was able to start seven games this year after suffering a right forearm injury following his first outing in late March. He finished the season with a 4.94 ERA and 33:10 K:BB over 31 innings.