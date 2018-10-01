Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Lackluster outing against Oakland
Shoemaker allowed two runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across three innings. He didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's start versus the Athletics.
Shoemaker was removed after three largely inefficient innings in what was the final game of the 2018 season for Los Angeles. The 32-year-old was able to start seven games this year after suffering a right forearm injury following his first outing in late March. He finished the season with a 4.94 ERA and 33:10 K:BB over 31 innings.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Gets start in season finale•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Whiffs seven in no-decision•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Roughed up again•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Roughed up by Mariners•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Start pushed back•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Plenty of run support in win over ChiSox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....