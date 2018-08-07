Shoemaker (forearm) threw 20 fastballs in a bullpen session Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Shoemaker said everything went well during Monday's bullpen -- his first since going under the knife at the end of May. The right-hander added that he plans to throw 25 fastballs in another bullpen session Wednesday before incorporating his full repertoire in a bullpen session over the weekend. He'll still need to complete a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the big-league club, but Shoemaker is on the right track.

