Angels' Matt Shoemaker: More bullpens on tap
Shoemaker (forearm) threw 20 fastballs in a bullpen session Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Shoemaker said everything went well during Monday's bullpen -- his first since going under the knife at the end of May. The right-hander added that he plans to throw 25 fastballs in another bullpen session Wednesday before incorporating his full repertoire in a bullpen session over the weekend. He'll still need to complete a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the big-league club, but Shoemaker is on the right track.
