Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Shoemaker was shifted to the 60-day disabled list on Friday.
Shoemaker underwent forearm surgery August 8 and is out for the season. This move creates a roster spot for Friday's waiver claim, former Reds reliever Blake Wood.
