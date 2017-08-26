Play

Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Moved to 60-day disabled list

Shoemaker was shifted to the 60-day disabled list on Friday.

Shoemaker underwent forearm surgery August 8 and is out for the season. This move creates a roster spot for Friday's waiver claim, former Reds reliever Blake Wood.

