Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Plenty of run support in win over ChiSox
Shoemaker (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four in a 12-3 victory over the White Sox.
While he has yet to pitch into the sixth inning, Shoemaker's looked solid through two starts since returning from a lengthy DL stint. The right-hander will take a 3.45 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Mariners.
