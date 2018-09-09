Shoemaker (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four in a 12-3 victory over the White Sox.

While he has yet to pitch into the sixth inning, Shoemaker's looked solid through two starts since returning from a lengthy DL stint. The right-hander will take a 3.45 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Mariners.