Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Reinstated from DL

Shoemaker (forearm) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Monday.

This was a bookkeeping move with no DL available in the offseason. Shoemaker underwent surgery in August to release the radial nerve in his forearm, but recently completed a simulated game and was subsequently cleared for a normal winter. He should return to a starting role in 2018.

