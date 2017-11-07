Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Reinstated from DL
Shoemaker (forearm) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Monday.
This was a bookkeeping move with no DL available in the offseason. Shoemaker underwent surgery in August to release the radial nerve in his forearm, but recently completed a simulated game and was subsequently cleared for a normal winter. He should return to a starting role in 2018.
