Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Resumes throwing

Shoemaker threw Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his forearm Aug. 8, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Shoemaker likely did not do much more than play catch Tuesday, but his activity indicates his recovery is going as planned. Shoemaker hopes to be back in pitching form by late October, so he will not pitch again during the regular season, and will not even have a chance to pitch again in 2017 unless the Angels reach the World Series. Barring any setbacks though, it appears Shoemaker should be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training next year.