Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Rotation spot still secure despite rough outing
Shoemaker was touched up for six runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings Friday. He walked one and struck out four in a spring loss to a Cubs.
Despite this shaky outing, Shoemaker is still a lock for the Angels' projected six-man rotation this season. The veteran admitted that his slider and splitter are still "coming along" after the game, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Shoemaker posted a 4.53 ERA over 77 innings before being shutdown with a forearm injury. After undergoing successful surgery, there should be no concerns about his health heading into the regular season. The righty is a fringe starter in standard formats, but should be rostered in most deep formats.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Avoids arbitration•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Reinstated from DL•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Throws three simulated innings•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Resumes throwing•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...