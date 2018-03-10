Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Rotation spot still secure despite rough outing

Shoemaker was touched up for six runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings Friday. He walked one and struck out four in a spring loss to a Cubs.

Despite this shaky outing, Shoemaker is still a lock for the Angels' projected six-man rotation this season. The veteran admitted that his slider and splitter are still "coming along" after the game, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Shoemaker posted a 4.53 ERA over 77 innings before being shutdown with a forearm injury. After undergoing successful surgery, there should be no concerns about his health heading into the regular season. The righty is a fringe starter in standard formats, but should be rostered in most deep formats.