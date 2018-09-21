Shoemaker (2-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.

Shoemaker made it through two innings with relatively little trouble. However, that changed after he allowed the first four batters of the third inning to reach base, capped off by a three-run homer by Stephen Piscotty. He has now allowed at least three earned runs in four of his five starts this season, never retiring more than 17 batters in any outing.