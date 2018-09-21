Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Roughed up again
Shoemaker (2-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.
Shoemaker made it through two innings with relatively little trouble. However, that changed after he allowed the first four batters of the third inning to reach base, capped off by a three-run homer by Stephen Piscotty. He has now allowed at least three earned runs in four of his five starts this season, never retiring more than 17 batters in any outing.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Roughed up by Mariners•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Start pushed back•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Plenty of run support in win over ChiSox•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Strong showing in return from DL•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Will be activated, start Monday•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Could return to rotation Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...