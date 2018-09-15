Shoemaker (2-1) got beaten up by the Mariners on Friday, getting the loss by going 4.2 innings and giving up three runs and five hits while striking out eight.

It was Shoemaker's first start since coming off the DL in which he didn't make it through the fifth inning as the Angels try to ease him into the rotation. His 3.98 ERA and 1.18 WHIP is respectable with a matchup on the road against Oakland awaiting him.