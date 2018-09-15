Shoemaker (2-1) got beaten up by the Mariners on Friday, giving up three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings while striking out eight.

It was Shoemaker's first start since coming off the DL in which he didn't make it through the fifth inning. His 3.98 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through four starts is respectable, with a matchup on the road against Oakland awaiting him.