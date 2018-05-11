Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Scheduled to see specialist following setback
Shoemaker (forearm) will be sent to see a nerve specialist next week, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
This is a concerning development after Shoemaker suffered a setback during his most recent bullpen session. He's been dealing with a nerve issue in his pitching arm since early in the season but did show signs of improvement over the course of April before the setback. The visit with the specialist will give more specifics on Shoemaker's exact injury and recovery timeline.
