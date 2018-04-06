Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Set for further testing Monday
Shoemaker (elbow) underwent an MRI on Wednesday that did not reveal any "acute trauma" but he will be sent for further testing Monday.
The Angels' No. 3 starter was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a forearm strain. While it's encouraging that Shoemaker's MRI didn't reveal any major issues, there won't be a full report on his elbow until the nerve conduction study and EMG test are administered after the weekend. Parker Bridwell figures to stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future until there's a firmer timetable for Shoemaker's return.
