Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Set to initiate throwing program
Shoemaker (forearm) is scheduled to begin a throwing program Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Shoemaker has been shut down since early May after suffering a setback in his recovery from a nerve issue in his forearm that ultimately required surgery later that month. The right-hander is hopeful to pitch again this season, but it may take him more than a month to progress from flat-ground throwing to the point where he's capable of covering multiple innings for the big club. The Angels should have a better idea regarding a target return date for the right-hander once he's cleared to begin a multi-start minor-league rehab assignment.
