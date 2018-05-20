Shoemaker (forearm) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.

It's not a great sign for Shoemaker, who hit the disabled list back in early April after making just one start. It seems to indicate that things aren't going well in his recovery, especially after reports Friday noted that he does not yet have a clear diagnosis on the nerve compression in his forearm and that he may end up needing surgery.

