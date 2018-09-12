Shoemaker will start Friday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Shoemaker was originally scheduled to start Thursday's series opener against Seattle, but the Angels will go with a bullpen game instead to afford the right-hander an extra day of rest. He owns a shiny 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with seven strikeouts across two starts (10 innings) since returning from the disabled list at the beginning of September.

