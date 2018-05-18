Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Still no clear diagnosis on nerve issue
Shoemaker does not have a clear diagnosis on the nerve compression in his forearm, but surgery has been discussed as an option, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Shoemaker hasn't appeared since his first start of the season May 31 against Oakland. He had surgery on the same forearm to release the radial nerve last August and was only able to make 14 starts last season due to injuries. If Shoemaker is forced to go under the knife again, he may have to miss the rest of 2018 as well. Shoemaker will visit Dr. Susan Mackinnon in St. Louis again next week, after which we can expect a decision.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Scheduled to see specialist following setback•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Throwing off mound•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Ups throwing distance to 150 feet•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Begins throwing program•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Diagnosed with nerve irritation•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Will undergo further testing•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart