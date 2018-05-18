Shoemaker does not have a clear diagnosis on the nerve compression in his forearm, but surgery has been discussed as an option, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Shoemaker hasn't appeared since his first start of the season May 31 against Oakland. He had surgery on the same forearm to release the radial nerve last August and was only able to make 14 starts last season due to injuries. If Shoemaker is forced to go under the knife again, he may have to miss the rest of 2018 as well. Shoemaker will visit Dr. Susan Mackinnon in St. Louis again next week, after which we can expect a decision.