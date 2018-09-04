Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Strong showing in return from DL
Shoemaker tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against Texas.
Shoemaker made his first start since March 31 as he's missed the majority of the 2018 season on the shelf rehabbing from surgery on his throwing forearm. The 31-year-old was efficient through five innings of work, tossing 42 of 62 pitches for strikes. He figures to have a longer leash in his next time through the rotation, as he was held to a pitch count in his first big-league action in over five months.
