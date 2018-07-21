Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Throwing from 90 feet
Shoemaker (forearm) is throwing from 90 feet and could soon progress to long toss, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Shoemaker began his throwing program July 10 and he appears to be progressing nicely in his rehab work. The 31-year-old had been shut down since late May after undergoing surgery to repair the nerve issue in his right forearm. Shoemaker still has significant work to do -- including a multi-start minor-league rehab assignment -- but appears on track for a return in 2018.
