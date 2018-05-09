Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Throwing off mound
Shoemaker (forearm) has been throwing off a mound, the Orange County Register reports.
Shoemaker made just one start this year before being shelved with a forearm strain. Throwing off a mound indicates that he's making progress in his recovery, but no specific timeline for his return has emerged. Given the length of his absence, he'll almost certainly need a rehab start or two before returning to the big-league club.
