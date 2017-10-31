Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Throws three simulated innings
Shoemaker tossed three simulated innings Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Shoemaker (forearm) passed his final test and has been cleared for a normal winter, according to General Manager Billy Eppler. The 31-year-old pitcher posted a respectable 3.75 ERA across 77.2 innings before landing on the disabled list in 2017. He'll be ready to go for spring training, and will look to build on his solid performance from last season.
