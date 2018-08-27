Angels' Matt Shoemaker: To begin minor-league stint
Shoemaker (forearm) is set to embark on a minor-league assignment Wednesday for High-A Inland Empire, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Shoemaker felt good after tossing a simulated game Friday, as he faced live hitters for the first time since having surgery on his throwing forearm. If he manages to pitch without issue in his rehab start, Shoemaker will likely be ready to return from the disabled list, per Fletcher.
