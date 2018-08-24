Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Tosses successful sim game
Shoemaker (forearm) threw a three-inning simulated game Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Shoemaker faced live hitters for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right forearm in May, and he tossed around 45 pitches without issue. The next step in his throwing program will likely be to throw an extended sim game or to begin a minor-league stint.
