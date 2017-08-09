Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Undergoes successful surgery

Shoemaker underwent successful forearm surgery Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

As was previously reported, Shoemaker underwent surgery Tuesday to release the radial nerve in his injured forearm. He'll be out for the remainder of the 2017 season but should be ready to return in 2018.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast