Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Undergoes successful surgery
Shoemaker underwent successful forearm surgery Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
As was previously reported, Shoemaker underwent surgery Tuesday to release the radial nerve in his injured forearm. He'll be out for the remainder of the 2017 season but should be ready to return in 2018.
