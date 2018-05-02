Shoemaker (forearm) said Tuesday that he has increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 150 feet, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Shoemaker speculated that he would likely throw a bullpen session soon, but the Angels have yet to make a formal announcement on the right-hander's next step in his recovery from forearm stiffness. The 31-year-old was limited to one start this season before hitting the 10-day disabled list in early April and missed time due to a forearm issue during the 2017 campaign, so he'll almost certainly require a minor-league rehab start or two before the Angels are comfortable activating him.