Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Will be activated, start Monday
Shoemaker (forearm) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list and start Monday's game against the Rangers.
Shoemaker will take the hill for the big club for the first time since March 31 after sustaining a forearm strain in that contest that eventually required surgery. The right-hander was dominant in his lone rehab start at High-A Inland Empire last week with six strikeouts over four no-hit innings, which was enough for the Angels to sign off on his activation. Because Shoemaker only tossed 59 pitches in that outing and has been idle for the better part of five months, he'll likely be capped at 60-to-70 pitches in his return to the rotation.
