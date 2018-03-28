Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Will start Saturday
Shoemaker will be the Angels' starting pitcher against the A's on Saturday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rookie Shohei Ohtani was expected to take the mound Saturday in the Angels' third game of the season, but Shoemaker has instead earned the starting nod. The 31-year-old posted a 4.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 69 strikeouts over 77.2 innings -- his worst statistical year as a starter -- before missing the second half of the 2017 season with a forearm injury.
