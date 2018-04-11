Shoemaker (forearm) will undergo a followup nerve conduction exam in a few weeks, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Shoemaker underwent a nerve conduction study and EMG test on his strained forearm earlier in the week, but the results revealed no new injuries. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next couple of weeks before being reevaluated, leaving his return timetable muddled. In the meantime, Jaime Barria looks poised to fill in for Shoemaker in the rotation.