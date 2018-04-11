Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Will undergo further testing
Shoemaker (forearm) will undergo a followup nerve conduction exam in a few weeks, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Shoemaker underwent a nerve conduction study and EMG test on his strained forearm earlier in the week, but the results revealed no new injuries. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next couple of weeks before being reevaluated, leaving his return timetable muddled. In the meantime, Jaime Barria looks poised to fill in for Shoemaker in the rotation.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Set for further testing Monday•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Headed to disabled list•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Earns win in mediocre start•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Will start Saturday•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Rotation spot still secure despite rough outing•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...