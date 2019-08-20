Thaiss isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Thaiss went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Game 2, and he'll head to the bench for the nightcap. David Fletcher is set to lead off and man the hot corner with Thaiss out of action.

