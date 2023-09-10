Thaiss went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Thaiss has gotten into just three games since returning from a short trip to the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. His homer Saturday was his first hit in nine at-bats since his return. The catcher has nine long balls, 31 RBI, 32 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles over 93 contests this year. Thaiss is likely to fill a backup role behind Logan O'Hoppe for the remainder of the year.