Thaiss told reporters Thursday that his late arrival to summer camp was due to a positive test for the coronavirus in June, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Thaiss noted that he was asymptomatic during the length of his self-quarantine, but it took nearly 30 days for him to register negative tests at least 24 hours apart. That kept him from reporting to summer camp until July 12, and the reserve infielder has been attempting to make up for lost time since. While Thaiss indicated that he was very limited in terms of baseball activity while isolated in his apartment, he also expressed optimism about his ability to be ready to play by Opening Day. The 25-year-old is expected to serve primarily as a backup to Albert Pujols at first base this season.