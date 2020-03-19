Angels' Matt Thaiss: Has leg up on roster spot
Thaiss is expected to claim a roster spot as the Angels' backup first baseman, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Thaiss entered spring training in a competition with Jared Walsh to back up Albert Pujols. While Walsh hit just .150 in Cactus League play, Thaiss batted .269 and drove in five runs. That figures to make him the favorite to land one of the club's final two roster spots, especially since Tommy La Stella -- initially expected to spend some time at first base this season -- did not log any reps at the position during spring training.
