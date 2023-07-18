Thaiss went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Thaiss got the Angels on the board with his sixth-inning blast. The catcher has hit two of his six homers this year within his last seven games. He's at a solid .254/.367/.387 slash line with 23 RBI, 27 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles through 215 plate appearances. Thaiss has started at catcher in three of the Angels' four games since the All-Star break, suggesting he's more firmly in the No. 1 role over Chad Wallach than he was in June.