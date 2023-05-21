Thaiss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Thaiss will take a seat for the second time in three games with Chad Wallach starting at catcher and hitting eighth against Minnesota on Sunday.
