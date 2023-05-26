Thaiss is out of the lineup Friday versus the Marlins.
Chad Wallach will catch and bat eighth with left-hander Jesus Luzardo set to take the mound for Miami. Thaiss is enjoying a strong season but probably will continue to sit against most southpaws.
