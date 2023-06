Thaiss is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Thaiss went 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and three runs in Saturday's blowout victory but will return to the bench Sunday. Chad Wallach will start behind the plate for the fifth time in the Angels' past six games, though the pair are likely to continue in a timeshare going forward.