Angels' Matt Thaiss: Sent to minor-league camp
Thaiss was reassigned to minor-league camp on Saturday.
He hit .259 with two home runs and a .310 OBP in 27 spring at-bats. Thaiss should open the year at either Double-A or Triple-A, and could reach the majors this season. However, he may not be able to get everyday at-bats in the majors anytime soon, barring an injury.
