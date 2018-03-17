Thaiss was reassigned to minor-league camp on Saturday.

He hit .259 with two home runs and a .310 OBP in 27 spring at-bats. Thaiss should open the year at either Double-A or Triple-A, and could reach the majors this season. However, he may not be able to get everyday at-bats in the majors anytime soon, barring an injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories