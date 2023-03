Thaiss appears as a slight favorite to begin the season in the majors over Logan O'Hoppe, MLB.com reports.

Thaiss is hitting .389 with a 1.060 OPS in 18 at-bats this spring. He's competing with Logan O'Hoppe for the backup role to Max Stassi. O'Hoppe is a top prospect and the Angels may want him to play everyday in the minors initially. Still, this job battle may come down to the final days of spring training.