Thaiss went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

Thaiss made the most of just his second start behind the plate over the past week, walloping a 446-foot two-run shot in the fifth inning for his first homer of the campaign. The veteran is firmly behind 24-year-old backstop Logan O'Hoppe on the catching depth chart -- Thaiss has only 46 plate appearances on the season to O'Hoppe's 172. When he has played, Thaiss has mostly struggled, slashing .200/.304/.350 with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate.