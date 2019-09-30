Thaiss went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and four RBI in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Thaiss got the Angels on the board with a solo blast to center field in the third inning, slugged a two-run shot in the sixth and capped the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth. The long balls snapped a 23-game homerless streak while the four runs batted in tied Thaiss' career high. The 24-year-old finishes his first major-league campaign with a .211/.293/.422 slash line, eight homers and 23 RBI in 53 games. He'll prepare for 2020 by working on his skills at third base while playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic during the offseason.