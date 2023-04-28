site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Takes seat against Brewers
RotoWire Staff
Thaiss is out of the starting lineup against the Brewers on Saturday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Thaiss will sit against southpaw Wade Miley after starting the last two games for the Angels and going 3-for-7. Chad Wallach will be the starting backstop for Los Angeles and hit eighth.
