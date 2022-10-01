site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Takes seat Saturday
Thaiss isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Thaiss went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's win over Texas, and he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Matt Duffy is starting at first base and batting cleanup.
