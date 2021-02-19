Thaiss will get work at first base, third base and the corner outfield during spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Thaiss played in only eight games for the Angels last season but saw time at four different defensive positions (first base, second base, third base and left field). He doesn't have a clear path to playing time in 2021, so his ability to garner at-bats will likely be tied to his versatility. Thaiss has posted a .202 average and 60 strikeouts in 189 career plate appearances.